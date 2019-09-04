Flaherty (9-7) picked up the win in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Giants, giving up only one hit and one walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander fired 113 pitches (84 strikes) and wasn't quite efficient enough to get a chance at his first career shutout, but otherwise Flaherty was flat out dominant. He'll take a 3.14 ERA and 186:48 K:BB through 160.1 innings into his next start Sunday in Pittsburgh.