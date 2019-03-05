Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dazzles in four-inning outing
Flaherty struck out nine over four scoreless frames in Tuesday's Grapefruit League start against the Phillies. He gave up two hits and issued no walks in the outing.
Flaherty showcased ace-like stuff in his second outing of the spring, retiring seven straight Phillies via strikeout at one point during the start. When he wasn't whiffing hitters, he was inducing weak contact, with a pair of singles from Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto representing the only damage against Flaherty. Though the Cardinals have already decided to go with Miles Mikolas as their Opening Day starter, Flaherty's showing Tuesday might have helped him to clinch the No. 2 spot in the rotation to begin the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Pitching in spring opener•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Lasts only 2.2 innings•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Serviceable in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Tagged for five runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Struggles to find plate against Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters rue for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...