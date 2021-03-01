Flaherty, who threw just 17 of 39 pitches for strikes in his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against Washington, confirmed he wasn't experimenting with any new pitchers or mechanics during his outing and blamed himself for simply executing poorly, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "Pitched horribly, set a horrible tone, but [Thomas] Parsons came in and did a really good job after me, and then Johnny Gant picked up from there," Flaherty said. "Bad way to set a tone for the team for spring, but the guys came and picked me up."

Flaherty labored through a 23-pitch first inning that started out positively enough with a strikeout but devolved into the right-hander allowing a single and two walks before the frame ended early due to his elevated pitch count. With the second inning even more nightmarish -- Flaherty surrendered three consecutive singles, uncorked two wild pitches and issued a walk before getting the hook -- his first taste of 2021 game action was undeniably disastrous. Making the poor showing all the more jarring was the fact Flaherty is considered the ace of the staff and was just designated the Opening Day starter, but he'll at least have plenty more opportunities to round into form over the next five weeks of Grapefruit League action.