Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers, giving up four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

The right-hander was brilliant, tying his season high in strikeouts while extending his scoreless streak to 16 innings, and Flaherty exited the game in line for his sixth win of the year before Carlos Martinez ruined the combined shutout bid in the ninth inning. Flaherty will carry a 3.72 ERA and 150:40 K:BB through 128.1 innings into his next outing Aug. 14 in Kansas City.