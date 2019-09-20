Flaherty didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up one earned run on three hits over eight innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Cardinals eventually won 5-4.

The right-hander continued his lights-out second half of the season with another stellar effort, with this start marking the third time in his last four outings he's worked eight innings. He's also tossed quality starts in 10 out of his last 11 outings. Flaherty had an uneven start to the season, but he's been virtually untouchable since the start of July, with the torrid stretch he's on lowering his ERA to 2.96, his WHIP to 1.01 and giving him a fantastic 214:52 K:BB across 182.1 innings.