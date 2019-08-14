Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dominates again in win
Flaherty (6-6) got the win against the Royals on Tuesday, tossing seven shutout innings while yielding just three hits, striking out seven and walking one in the Cardinals' 2-0 victory.
Flaherty had his struggles earlier in the season, but he's been lights-out of late, as he's now tossed 21 straight scoreless innings and posted a 26:4 K:BB over his last three starts. He's lowered his ERA to a solid 3.52 mark over that stretch, to go along with a 1.10 WHIP and a 157:42 K:BB over 135.1 innings. The right-hander will look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will see him take on the Reds in a Sunday road matchup.
