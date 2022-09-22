Flaherty (1-1) picked up the victory Thursday in San Diego, striking out nine in six innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks.

In St. Louis' 141st game of the season, Flaherty picked up his first victory. It was his first time pitching more than five innings in a game this year and his nine punch outs were a season-high. In four starts since returning from a shoulder injury, he's compiled a 4.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 21 innings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Milwaukee.