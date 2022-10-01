Flaherty (2-1) gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win in a 2-1 victory over the Pirates on Friday.

Flaherty made his best start of the season by holding the Pirates lineup to one run which scored on a bunt single by the speedy Ji Hwan Bae. Flaherty threw 95 pitches and has shown that he can handle a normal workload after missing most of the season due to a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old right-hander demonstrated a high ceiling in 2019 when he posted a superb 2.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 196.1 innings. Depending on how the Cardinals decide to structure their rotation in the playoffs, Flaherty may take the mound in a rematch against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.