Flaherty (3-4) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.

Flaherty had been struggling mightily entering Monday, allowing 18 runs (17 earned) and walking eight batters over his previous 12 innings. He turned things around by limiting the Brewers to three singles and two walks while posting a season-high 10 punchouts. Flaherty racked up 17 swinging strikes in the outing, and he completed seven frames for the first time this season en route to just his second quality start. While this was a very positive start for the veteran, he still has an unimpressive 5.24 ERA on the season. He'll try to build upon this outing in his next start, which is lined up to come against the Dodgers this weekend.