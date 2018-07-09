Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Exits early amid struggles
Flaherty allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks across 2.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Giants. He struck out two.
Flaherty breezed through the first two innings, but he allowed three runs on three hits, a walk and an error in the third before he was lifted with one out. Overall he didn't throw the ball that effectively, continuing a recent run of mediocrity that's seen him allow 10 earned runs over his last 12.1 innings. Flaherty still owns a solid 3.34 ERA on the season and will look to get back on track this weekend against the Reds.
