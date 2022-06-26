Flaherty was removed from Sunday's start against the Cubs with right shoulder stiffness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Flaherty needed 49 pitches (29 strikes) to get through two scoreless innings, and the Cardinals announced the injury as soon as he was removed from the contest. The 26-year-old missed the first two and a half months of the campaign due to shoulder inflammation, and he's now dealing with shoulder stiffness in only his third start. The severity of the injury this time around remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising if the right-handed ended up back on the injured list.
