Flaherty was removed from Monday's game against the Dodgers after five innings with left side tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Not factoring into Monday's decision, the right-handed ace struck out nine and allowed two runs on back-to-back, second-inning homers. He also walked a batter and hit another. It's unclear whether Flaherty is dealing with a substantial injury and if he'll require a trip to the injured list, but the Cardinals may need to look elsewhere for innings Saturday, when Flaherty is scheduled to make his next start.