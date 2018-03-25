Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Expected to join Cardinals' rotation
Flaherty is expected to open the 2018 season in the Cardinals' starting rotation, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
It was reported Sunday morning that Adam Wainwright suffered a strained left hamstring, so he'll be required to open the season on the 10-day disabled list. Flaherty -- who was removed from major-league camp last Sunday -- is expected to fill the void in the rotation for as long as Wainwright is sidelined. The 22-year-old is one of the top prospects in the Cardinals' system but struggled in his 2017 debut, posting a 6.33 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 21.1 innings of work. As things line up, he could be tasked with facing the Brewers twice and Reds once in his early-season starts.
