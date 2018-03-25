Flaherty is expected to open the 2018 season in the Cardinals' starting rotation, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

It was reported Sunday morning that Adam Wainwright suffered a strained left hamstring, so he'll be required to open the season on the 10-day disabled list. Flaherty -- who was removed from major-league camp last Sunday -- is expected to fill the void in the rotation for as long as Wainwright is sidelined. The 22-year-old is one of the top prospects in the Cardinals' system but struggled in his 2017 debut, posting a 6.33 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 21.1 innings of work. As things line up, he could be tasked with facing the Brewers twice and Reds once in his early-season starts.