Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Experiences horrible fifth inning
Flaherty (4-5) allowed seven runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts across 4.2 innings while taking a loss against the Athletics on Tuesday.
Everything was going pretty smoothly for Flaherty through four frames, but he couldn't make it through the fifth, and before he exited, Flaherty gave up six runs on six hits, including two homers. He tossed up a lot of hits Tuesday, but homer runs have been his biggest issue. Flaherty has allowed nine homers in his last 25.2 innings; that's a major reason why he hasn't captured a win since May 14. Flaherty is 4-5 with a 4.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 85.1 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Mariners on Tuesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans eight in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Misses bats in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Chased early by Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sparkles in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields two runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...