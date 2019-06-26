Flaherty (4-5) allowed seven runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts across 4.2 innings while taking a loss against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Everything was going pretty smoothly for Flaherty through four frames, but he couldn't make it through the fifth, and before he exited, Flaherty gave up six runs on six hits, including two homers. He tossed up a lot of hits Tuesday, but homer runs have been his biggest issue. Flaherty has allowed nine homers in his last 25.2 innings; that's a major reason why he hasn't captured a win since May 14. Flaherty is 4-5 with a 4.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 85.1 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Mariners on Tuesday.