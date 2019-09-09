Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Extends scoreless streak
Flaherty (10-7) struck out 10 and tossed eight shutout innings while allowing five hits and a walk to earn a victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
After throwing 112 pitches, he didn't quite have enough in the tank to throw the complete game, but Flaherty tossed eight sensational frames in the victory. He's been one of the hottest starting pitchers in the league lately, as he has thrown 18 straight scoreless innings and is 6-1 with a 0.50 ERA in his last eight outings. Overall, Flaherty, who will look to extend that hot streak at home against the Brewers on Saturday, owns a 2.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 196 strikeouts in 168.1 innings this season.
