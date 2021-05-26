Flaherty (8-1) allowed seven runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox.

Flaherty escaped what could have been a horrendous line due to defensive lapses behind him. However, he did plenty to sink his own performance by allowing eight baserunners. Entering the contest, Flaherty had surrendered only six earned runs across his last five starts -- a span of 32 innings. Despite the poor outing, Flaherty has maintained a 2.84 ERA and 58:19 K:BB across 57 frames this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently projected to come Sunday at Arizona.