Flaherty picked up the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out 11.

Flaherty was coming off his worst outing of the season, in which he allowed nine runs in just three innings pitched against the Brewers on Sep. 15. The right-hander was able to bounce back in a big way Sunday, tallying a season-high 11 punch outs while allowing just four baserunners. The 24-year-old has 44:12 K:BB to go along with a 4.84 ERA on the campaign and will look to finish the regular season on a high note when he takes the ball Friday against Milwaukee.