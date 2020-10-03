Flaherty allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings Friday as he was charged with the loss in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres.

Flaherty sputtered at the end of the regular season as he allowed at least three runs in three of his final five starts. He was more effective Friday in the decisive Game 3 matchup against San Diego, but the Cardinals' offense was unable to generate any run production as the Padres used nine pitchers Friday. Flaherty recorded a 4.91 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 40.1 innings during the shortened 2020 season.