Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans eight in quality start
Flaherty (4-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Cardinals were downed 6-0 by the Marlins, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.
It was a strong effort, but the right-hander got no help from his offense -- his own ground-rule double in the third inning was the only extra-base hit St. Louis could manage off Jordan Yamamoto. Flaherty now has six quality starts on the year, and he'll take a 4.24 ERA and 89:26 K:BB through 80.2 innings into his next outing Tuesday, at home against the A's.
