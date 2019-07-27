Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Astros, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out nine.

That's now three quality starts in his last four trips to the mound for Flaherty, and the right-hander has a sharp 2.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 29 innings in July. Despite his recent success, though, victories remain elusive -- he's 0-3 over his last 12 starts, with his last win coming May 14. Flaherty will try to get back into the win column in his next outing Thursday, at home against the Cubs.