Flaherty (4-4) cruised to an easy win Friday in an 18-5 rout of the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over five innings while striking out nine.

A solo shot by Willson Contreras in the second inning accounted for the only run off the right-hander. Flaherty was far from efficient, needing 110 pitches (68 strikes) to get through five frames, but given the eruption by the Cards' offense the result was never in doubt. He'll take a 3.15 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Cincinnati.