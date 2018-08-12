Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans nine in win over Royals
Flaherty (6-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out nine.
The rookie has been racking up the K's since the All-Star break, fanning at least seven batters in each of his last five starts and posting a 40:12 K:BB in 28.1 innings to go along with a 3.18 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. Flaherty will look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday at home against the Nationals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Throws six scoreless, strikes out seven•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out eight in loss to Reds•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans nine in win over Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Logs five scoreless frames in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Exits early amid struggles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...