Flaherty (6-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out nine.

The rookie has been racking up the K's since the All-Star break, fanning at least seven batters in each of his last five starts and posting a 40:12 K:BB in 28.1 innings to go along with a 3.18 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. Flaherty will look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday at home against the Nationals.