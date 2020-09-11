Flaherty (3-1) picked up the win in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander got staked to a 9-0 lead by the end of the third inning, allowing Flaherty to cruise to his first victory since Aug. 24. He tossed 95 pitches (63 strikes), and his only real mistake resulted in a two-run shot by Jeimer Candelario. Flaherty will take a 3.08 ERA and 27:8 K:BB through 26.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday in Milwaukee.