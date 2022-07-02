Flaherty (shoulder) won't throw for at least two or three weeks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty missed over two months to start the season due to a shoulder injury, and his return lasted for only three poor starts before he was placed back on the injured list. His second absence won't be a brief one, and he'll be re-evaluated in two weeks. He'll still need to build back up once he's cleared to begin throwing, so it will be quite some time before he's back on a big-league mound.