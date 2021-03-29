Flaherty, the Cardinals' Opening Day starter, allowed an unearned run on three hits over three innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Marlins on Saturday. He struck out four.

The right-hander had already worked up to 90 pitches against MIami on Monday, so Saturday's outing was more of an interim tune-up designed to keep Flaherty's arm conditioned ahead of Opening Day. He worked up to 55 pitches, throwing 38 for strikes, and wrapped up spring with his only scoreless effort in four trips to the mound.