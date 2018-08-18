Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fires six scoreless in win
Flaherty (7-6) picked up the win against the Brewers on Friday, tossing six scoreless innings, while scattering three hits, striking out seven and walking three in the Cardinals' eventual 5-2 victory.
The 22-year-old continues to impress, as this marked the second time in his last three starts he's gone six scoreless, bringing his ERA down to 3.05 and his WHIP to 1.08 through 109.1 innings. He's also struck out 134 batters over that time, so he's been providing excellent value in that department as well in what has been an all around stellar rookie campaign to this point. He's scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
