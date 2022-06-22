Flaherty allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one in three innings. He did not factor into the decision in a 6-2 victory in Milwaukee.
Facing a 75-pitch limit, the Cardinals and Flaherty hoped he could pitch further into the game than the third inning. However, the righty threw more balls than strikes and was pulled after 71 pitches. He's allowed two earned runs and three hits in three innings in both of his starts since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him the first two months of the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Facing 75-pitch limit Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes three innings in debut•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will make another rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Second rehab start coming Friday•