Flaherty won't make his scheduled start Friday in Milwaukee due to one of the teams producing a positive test for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 25-year-old was scheduled to make his second start of the season against the Brewers, but the Cardinals are instead isolating themselves at the team hotel, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Cardinals apparently had multiple positive tests, per Heyman, which threatens the full three-game series in Milwaukee and beyond.