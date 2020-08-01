Flaherty won't make his scheduled start Saturday against the Brewers since the Cardinals produced multiple positive tests for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

After Friday's contest was postponed for precautionary means, the Brewers and Cardinals won't suit up Saturday as a result of several positive COVID-19 tests within the St. Louis organization. Sunday's doubleheader hasn't officially been called off, but it's unclear whether the teams will be able to play. If the Cardinals are able to resume play in the near future, Flaherty could line up to pitch Sunday or Monday, but no official announcements have been made.