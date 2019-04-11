Flaherty (1-0) gave up one run on three hits with no walks while striking out eight through six innings in a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Flaherty earned his first win of the season as he delivered an eight-strikeout performance. The 23-year-old has a 1-0 record with a 2.93 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 15.1 innings this season. Flaherty will get his next start Tuesday at Milwaukee.