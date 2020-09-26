Flaherty (4-3) took the loss during the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings as the Cardinals fell 3-0. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest, throwing 57 of 95 pitches for strikes, but without any run support he had no margin for error. Flaherty likely won't pitch again in the regular season -- although the Cards might still need to play a makeup doubleheader Monday against the Tigers if those games matter for the playoff race -- leaving him with a disappointing 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB over 40.1 innings.