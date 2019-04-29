Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets win after seven shutout frames
Flaherty (3-1) gave up no runs on four hits with one walk while striking out four through seven innings in a win over the Reds on Sunday.
Flaherty cruised through seven shutout innings to pick up his third win. The right-hander delivered a nice outing after giving up at least four runs in his previous two starts. The 23-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and a 36:6 K:BB through six starts this season. Flaherty will get his next start Friday at Wrigley Field.
