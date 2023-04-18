Flaherty (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

Flaherty allowed a leadoff double to Josh Rojas and an RBI single to Ketel Marte to start the game, but he escaped the frame with back-to-back groundouts, including a double-play. The right-hander proceeded to toss five solid frames before getting pulled after allowing the first three hitters in the seventh to reach, including a leadoff homer by Marte. Cardinals reliever Andre Pallante couldn't stop the momentum and served up a grand slam to Pavin Smith, adding two more runs to Flaherty's line. Overall, it was mixed results for Flaherty, who posted season highs in innings and runs allowed. Through four starts (21.1 innings), he has a 2.95 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP with as many strikeouts (17) as walks.