Flaherty (2-0) allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Nationals.

Flaherty received 14 runs of support from the Cardinals' offense, helping him cruise to his second win of the season. He did plenty of work on his own as well, generating 18 called strikes and nine swinging strikes across 96 total pitches. After getting roughed up by the Reds on Opening Day, Flaherty has allowed only one run across 11 innings in his two subsequent starts. The only downside to this point has been his inability to work deep into games, as he's surpassed five innings of work only once. He'll carry a 4.11 ERA and 16:6 K:BB into his fourth start of the season, currently projected to come Monday in a rematch at Washington.