Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes just two innings Tuesday
Flaherty went only two-plus innings in Tuesday's start against the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.
Manager Mike Matheny pinch hit for him in the top of the third, showing a distinct lack of faith in the rookie right-hander. Of course, Flaherty hasn't earned it, having posted a 6.46 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over his first four big-league starts -- a far cry from his impeccable work in the minors this season (2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 in 25 starts split between Double-A and Triple-A). His future's bright, but it doesn't look like owners will get much of anything from Flaherty in what remains of this season even if he continues to hold a rotation spot.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: May stick in rotation•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes first big-league loss Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: No innings limit yet•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Limits damage in no-decision Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Struggles in MLB debut•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Recalled prior to Friday's start•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...