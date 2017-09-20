Flaherty went only two-plus innings in Tuesday's start against the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Manager Mike Matheny pinch hit for him in the top of the third, showing a distinct lack of faith in the rookie right-hander. Of course, Flaherty hasn't earned it, having posted a 6.46 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over his first four big-league starts -- a far cry from his impeccable work in the minors this season (2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 in 25 starts split between Double-A and Triple-A). His future's bright, but it doesn't look like owners will get much of anything from Flaherty in what remains of this season even if he continues to hold a rotation spot.