Flaherty (shoulder) allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks three strikeouts in three innings, taking a no-decision versus the Pirates on Wednesday. He also hit a batter.

Flaherty wasn't great in his season debut after missing over two months with shoulder inflammation. The Pirates got two runs in each of the first two innings before the right-hander turned in a clean third. He stuck to his pitch count, throwing 37 of 60 pitches for strikes. It may take a few more turns for Flaherty to build up to a regular workload after the long absence. He had a 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB across 78.1 innings last year. He's expected to make his second start of the season next week in Milwaukee.