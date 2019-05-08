Flaherty (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies by allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits across five innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Flaherty struggled with his command once again as he has now issued seven walks in his last two starts, which of which resulted in a loss. The 23-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB, and lines up to take the mound next week in Atlanta.