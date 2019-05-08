Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Handed another loss
Flaherty (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies by allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits across five innings. He walked three and struck out two.
Flaherty struggled with his command once again as he has now issued seven walks in his last two starts, which of which resulted in a loss. The 23-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB, and lines up to take the mound next week in Atlanta.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss to Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets win after seven shutout frames•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields three homers in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sustains first loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets first win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Hurls five shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal