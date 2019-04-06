Flaherty allowed six hits and two walks and struck out six over five scoreless innings Friday against the Padres. He didn't factor into the decision.

Flaherty dealt with runners on base throughout his day, although he managed to escape without surrendering a run. He left the contest in line for the victory, but his offense and bullpen would ultimately let him down. Flaherty is still searching for his first win of the 2019 campaign despite putting together two decent starts (four runs allowed over 9.1 frames).