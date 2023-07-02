Flaherty (5-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Flaherty got himself back on track Saturday after allowing six runs in each of his last two starts. The right-hander only whiffed four batters but produced 11 swinging strikes en route to his fifth win of the season. Flaherty has actually allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his last six starts and was able to lower his ERA from 4.95 to 4.60 with his performance against the Yankees.