Flaherty (4-0) yielded one run on three hits over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.

Flaherty allowed just two baserunners through six scoreless innings before giving up a leadoff homer to Jesse Winker in the seventh. It was his longest outing of the season and he picked his fourth consecutive victory. The 25-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.18 through 28.1 innings. Flaherty will face the Pirates on the road next weekend.