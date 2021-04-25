Flaherty (4-0) yielded one run on three hits over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.
Flaherty allowed just two baserunners through six scoreless innings before giving up a leadoff homer to Jesse Winker in the seventh. It was his longest outing of the season and he picked his fourth consecutive victory. The 25-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.18 through 28.1 innings. Flaherty will face the Pirates on the road next weekend.
