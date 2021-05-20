Flaherty (8-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-5 victory over the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings while striking out seven.

It was Flaherty's sixth straight quality start and seventh of the season, and the 25-year-old right-hander become only the second pitcher in Cardinals history to win eight of their first nine starts on a season, with the legendary Bob Gibson being the other hurler to accomplish the feat in 1965. On the year, Flaherty has a sparkling 2.53 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB through 53.1 innings.