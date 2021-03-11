Flaherty allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while recording four strikeouts over four innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

Facing off against Max Scherzer, Flaherty gave a solid accounting of himself for the second time in less than a week against the Nationals after having faced part of their squad in a "B" game Friday. The right-hander now has strong back-to-back outings after a forgettable spring debut and was able to stretch out to 64 pitches in Wednesday's outing.