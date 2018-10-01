Flaherty (8-9) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across 2.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.

Flaherty worked out of a jam in the first inning to keep the Cubs off the board, but wasn't so fortunate in the third inning when he allowed five consecutive batters to reach base. He ended the season with a 3.34 ERA and 1.11 WHIP despite allowing 12 earned runs across his last 12.2 innings. On a more positive note, he threw 182.2 innings between Triple-A Memphis and the major-league level, meaning there shouldn't be an impactful innings restriction in 2019 for 22-year-old.