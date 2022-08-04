Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Flaherty (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session in St. Louis this weekend and could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as next week, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty was shut down with the strained right shoulder June 27 and was transferred to the 60-day injured list a couple weeks later, but Marmol said Thursday that he remains hopeful the Cardinals ace can return when first eligible in the final week of August. Before the Cardinals map out a rehab assignment that will likely consist of at least two starts in the minors, Flaherty will first after to escape his upcoming bullpen session without any setbacks. Since Flaherty and Steven Matz (knee) are both weeks away from potential returns, the Cardinals made addressing their rotation depth a priority ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and ultimately swung deals with the Pirates and Yankees to acquire Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery, respectively.