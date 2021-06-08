Flaherty's oblique strain is expected to keep him out through the All-Star break, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Previous reports indicated that Flaherty's strain was a significant one, with Katie Woo of The Athletic relaying that the Cardinals were prepared to be without their ace until early August. Heyman's report doesn't offer an official timeline, but it essentially supports the notion that the Cardinals don't anticipate Flaherty returning to the rotation within the next month. Before straining his left oblique, Flaherty had paid off handsomely for those that spent an early round draft pick on him. Through his first 11 starts, Flaherty went 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 62 innings.