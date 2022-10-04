Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Flaherty is likely to throw roughly 45 pitches in a relief appearance Tuesday against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Since Flaherty's most recent start came Friday, he would have lined up to start Wednesday's regular-season finale on his typical four days' rest, but the Cardinals prefer to use him Tuesday to give him some additional time off before St. Louis begins its wild-card series this weekend. Even though he'll be pitching in relief Tuesday for just the fourth time in his career, Flaherty may still be in good position to come away with a win for fantasy managers. Dakota Hudson is scheduled to start but isn't expected to work deep into the contest, which could put Flaherty in line to appear in the critical middle innings when the outcome of the game is more likely to be decided. After Tuesday's outing, Flaherty would likely be in line to start either Game 2 or 3 of the wild-card round.