Flaherty was officially recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Opening Day.

The Cards had optioned him to minor-league camp earlier in March, but the placement of Adam Wainwright on the 10-day DL opened the door for Flaherty to begin the season on the Cards' 25-man roster. Flaherty is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers at Miller Park.

