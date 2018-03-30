Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Lined up for Tuesday start
Flaherty was officially recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Opening Day.
The Cards had optioned him to minor-league camp earlier in March, but the placement of Adam Wainwright on the 10-day DL opened the door for Flaherty to begin the season on the Cards' 25-man roster. Flaherty is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers at Miller Park.
