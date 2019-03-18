Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Lined up to start second game
Flaherty will start the second game of the season, March 29 against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This was expected with Carlos Martinez (shoulder) on the mend and Miles Mikolas tabbed to start Opening Day. Flaherty has been stellar this spring, compiling a 2.77 ERA and 19:3 K:BB through 13 innings. Flaherty is also lined up to get the ball for the Cardinals' home opener against the Padres on April 4.
