Flaherty will start the second game of the season, March 29 against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This was expected with Carlos Martinez (shoulder) on the mend and Miles Mikolas tabbed to start Opening Day. Flaherty has been stellar this spring, compiling a 2.77 ERA and 19:3 K:BB through 13 innings. Flaherty is also lined up to get the ball for the Cardinals' home opener against the Padres on April 4.