Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Logs five scoreless frames in no-decision
Flaherty worked five scoreless innings in a no-decision Saturday, working around two hits and three walks while striking out five Reds.
The right-hander, who's dazzled with a 3.24 ERA in the first half, rebounded from a trio of rough outings before this, though the Reds are often a helpful fantasy stream target. His 3.75 FIP indicates he's pitching slightly above his means, considering he's allowed 1.2 homers per nine innings. However, the 10.4 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 paint a positive picture for the second half. More good news: Flaherty, 22, probably won't be limited too strictly with innings. The right-hander worked 170 last year between Double-A Springfield, Triple-A Memphis and the majors, and he's only accumulated 106.2 across the latter two in 2018.
