Flaherty is likely to throw at least 45 pitches in twice-a-week bullpen sessions while Grapefruit League play remains suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Rogers reports manager Mike Shildt and his staff are in the process of setting up a maintenance program for the team's starting pitchers to follow during the suspension of spring training. The templates will be individualized to an extent for each player, but Flaherty's is likely to fall approximately within the 45-pitch, twice-a-week guideline. The right-hander will open the 2020 season as the ace of the staff and had already worked up to 68 pitches in his most recent start Tuesday, his fourth in Grapefruit League action.