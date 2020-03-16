Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Maintenance plan laid out
Flaherty is likely to throw at least 45 pitches in twice-a-week bullpen sessions while Grapefruit League play remains suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Rogers reports manager Mike Shildt and his staff are in the process of setting up a maintenance program for the team's starting pitchers to follow during the suspension of spring training. The templates will be individualized to an extent for each player, but Flaherty's is likely to fall approximately within the 45-pitch, twice-a-week guideline. The right-hander will open the 2020 season as the ace of the staff and had already worked up to 68 pitches in his most recent start Tuesday, his fourth in Grapefruit League action.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Continues spring dominance•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Breezes through spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Starting Grapefruit League opener•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Named starter for NLCS Game 3•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Six dominant innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...